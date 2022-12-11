By Ayo Onikoyi

Google has announced the results of its 2022 Year In Search, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.

Generally, AFCON, Oxlade, Casemiro, Will Smith, Queen Elizabeth, Finesse lyrics, Anikulapo and Buga lead trends on Search. But in the entertainment sphere, Oxlade, born Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman who was embroiled in a sex tape scandal tops the list of Nigerian entertainers, and even featured in other categories like top 10 trending people of 2022.

Entertainment features prominently as the industry held its own. On the list of top 10 trending musicians are Oxlade, Asake, Black Sherif, Portable, Lil T. Jay, Ruger, Kwaku The Traveler, Buju, Angelique Kidjo and DJ YK.

For Top 10 Trending movies/series, the list includes; Anikulapo, Blood Sisters, House of the Dragon, Thor Love and Thunder, The Woman King, Selina Tested, Tinder Swindler,Black Panther, Eternals and All of us are dead.

As it should be expected, Buga by Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno leads the pack of Top 10 Trending songs of 2022, followed by Overdose by Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce, Machala by Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga, Calm Down by Rema, Rush by Ayra Starr, Terminator -by Asake, Girlfriend by Ruger, Finesse by Pheelz ft BNXN, How are you my friend by Johnny Drille and Cough by Kizz Daniel.

Nigerians also displayed their love for lyrics by searching extensively for the lyrics of their favourite songs and getting the gong are Finesse lyrics, Overdose, Rush, If I broke na my business, Palazzo, Bandana, Buga, Kwaku the Traveller , Cough by Kizz Daniel and Machala lyrics