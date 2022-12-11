BY TED UWADIUSOR/ ANTHONY ARUGBA

At no point in the 31-year history of Delta State, have we seen the urgency of electing a capable and competent governor that will run the affairs of the state from May 2023. The previous transitional elections of 2007 and 2015 which produced Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and incumbent Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, were largely different from next year’s guber poll for obvious reasons.

Among the galaxy of gubernatorial contestants in the state, the All in Progressives’ Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate and Deputy Senate President, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege stands shoulder high above all of them. He alongside his inestimable Deputy, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, are matchless having won a joint ticket that’s primed to deliver progressive governance to Delta State.

It’s thus understandable why the launch of the EDGE Agenda by the APC gubernatorial candidate, Omo-Agege has attracted a large number of supporters across the state. The EDGE agenda resonates with a broad spectrum of the people who at the present time are yearning for a fresh start having lost what could be characterized in the last 23 and a half years as mis-governance of Delta State by successive PDP Governors since 1999.

The urgency of rescuing Delta is however not an afterthought on the part of Agege and his inestimable running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi. They are driven by patriotic concern to address the ruination of Delta State and reverse the long-term impoverishment of Deltans over the years by the PDP-led governments.

Ordinarily, Agege wouldn’t have anchored his governorship quest on a need to rebuild Delta if PDP administrations had run the state very well. But we know that Delta is not where it ought to be given the poor manner with which the invaluable human and material resources of Delta State had been mismanaged by the three former governors of the state.

Be it education, finance, economy, social development, poverty alleviation and empowerment, healthcare delivery, infrastructure, social integration and accountability, the indices of development in Delta is at the nadir presently.

Education is indeed the worst hit as a result of lack of teachers and poor infrastructure in primary and secondary schools; the same situation is evident in the tertiary level, especially Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, which depends on TeTfund for money to finance its projects.

The three varsities established by the governor has ironically destroyed the foundation of eduction in Delta. On a superficial note, the three varsities have opened access to education, regrettably, the access is not there because the fees establishment of the varsities came with unjustified increment in school fees that are unaffordable by children of the poor.

On finance, when Governor Okowa took over power in 2015, he cried to the world about the huge debt left by his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan,. But seven years after, he has broken Uduaghan’s record. As of today, Delta is the second highest indebted state in the country and highest in the Niger Delta with N378,878,236,830.75 with its implication for a mortgages future.

On health, Senator Okowa is the second medical doctor to serve as governor of Delta after Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. Yet, the state of health care delivery in Delta is shambolic. The hospitals are without doctors and pharmacists as well quality drugs.

Is there any star project carried out by this administration that has a bearing on the socio-economic lives of Deltans? What happened to the projects such as Kwale Industrial Park, Beneku-Kwale bridge, Ayakoromo bridge, Ughelli Asaba Road Dualization, DESOPADEC bursary, Warri industrial Park, Isoko 20MW power plant with BEDC, Osubi upgraded trade fair centre and Ode Itsekiri Road Project?

The foremost basis of Agege’s ambition is to checkmate Okowa’s desire to handover power to Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, the PDP governorship flagbearer. Sheriff is allegedly mediocre and so allowing him to continue with his phantom M.O.R.E. Agenda from where his predecessor would stop would predictably deepen the PDP’s perchant for borrowing.

As of today, the quest of Agege and Osanebi for the governance of the state is bolstered by two objectives! The first is to reorder the affairs of the state and put it on the right path, and secondly, to bring about a new beginning so desirable in enhancing the future development of the state. It is utterly disappointing to a discerning analyst to see a state that’s rich in every sphere to have lost the past 23 and half years to rapacious course of governance typified by the PDP administrations. The future of Delta is at stake and unless a politician like Agege who’s driven by vision takes charge of affairs next year, the future of the state will become more pitiable and most uncertain!

Delta needs Agege who is not only large-hearted personality but also have a mindset to develop the state evenly without recourse to mundane consideration. Using Agege’s enviable report card in the past seven and half years at the Senate as a criterion, he would do well as an elected governor!

His impact as senator has been phenomenal, enviable and most incomparable to the tenure of either a predecessor or a contemporary.

It therefore behoves Deltans to identify with Agege who has the capacity and commitment to drive the course of development. The 2023 governorship election in the state will not be strictly based on party platform; the personality of the contestant will count to a large extent. At the present time, party platform could be likened to choice of a motor vehicle by an intending traveler who’s desirous of safe arrival at his destination.



Agreed that the APC has been criticized at the federal level for perceived poor performance, but we cannot use that sentiment to diminish the prospects of good governance which Agege/Osanebi will bring about in 2023.

These two men are capable personalities that have given account of themselves. There is no Senator since 1999 that has developed his senatorial district more than Agege in Delta State’s three senatorial districts combined. He and Osanebi have shown accountability, service, resilience and are accessible to the people.



Time has come for Deltans to key into the agenda of Agege and his running mate, Osanebi. The EDGE agenda is an all inclusive initiative to bring about a comprehensive development programme in Delta. It is primed to address every area so as to propel Delta to greater heights. Agege and Osanebi picked the gauntlet as a response to a clarion call to rescue Delta from the vice-grip of PDP.

Since it would be unconscionable to allow PDP continue in its ruination course beyond mid-2023, it’s in the best interest of Deltans to support Agege and Osanebi as they seek to win the governorship race and thereafter enthrone good governance in Delta State.