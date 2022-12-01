By Solomon Nwoke

The Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Phillip Shaibu’s 53rd birthday golf tournament tees off this morning at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State as over a hundred golfers are currently featuring in the event.

The Edo State Deputy Governor birthday tournament is powered by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq.; former BCGS Captains, Dr. Charles Ajayi and Dr. Bola Atua as well as the Obama Kitty Group.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Engr Benedict Oghumah stated that over 100 golfers are teeing-off to celebrate the DG for his support to the development of golf and other sports in the state.

Oghumah hinted that tournament became necessary to honour the DG birthday for his immense contribution and dedication towards golf development at BCGS.

“This birthday tournament is of prime importance due to the pedigree of his immense support to the club. Golfers are featuring in men’s and ladies event, veterans and super veterans categories.

“It is a unique tournament as prizes are on ground for winners in different categories.

“Golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, (IGCC), Asaba; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; UBTH Golf Club, Edo and many more are featuring at the event,” Oghumah said.

