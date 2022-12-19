By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s leading online home service platform, Wrkman, Mr. Tunde Ebohon, has said the growth of Wrkman is a clear indication that the company is touching lives where it matters most.

Speaking during the company’s celebration for hitting over 10,000 users mark in less than a year, Ebohon, said:“Our growth indicates we are touching lives where it matters most by enabling our users to carry out all kinds of repairs at home and helping them access verified and trusted artisans in good time.

“The promo is a way of giving back to customers, who have engaged with us and have helped us to grow since launch. We value their trust and confidence in us and appreciate them. Your commitment as a user and customer is much appreciated”.

In the same vein, Wrkman’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Oluwakayode Akinbode, said customers who participated in the promo were assigned unique codes after ordering for a service on the app to qualify them for the raffle draw.

“While the first place prize of N500,000,was won by Mr. Alabi Morounfoluwa, the first runner-up was won by Ms. Dolapo Adeola with the sum of N300, 00 while Ms. Biola Khadijat, the second runner-up won a sum of N150,000. Aside from financial prizes, customers also won different amazing prizes such as laptops, generators, microwaves, washing machines, flat-screen TVs, gas cookers, blenders, and many more, as consolation prizes”.

To use the Wrkman app, customers only need to download the Wrkman app from the Play Store for iOS, sign up as a user, and choose a service from the list of electrician, generator repair, plumber, Air-conditioner AC and fridge repairs, carpenter, painter, auto mechanic, make-up artist, vulcanizer, photographer, aluminium work, barber, hairdresser amongst others.