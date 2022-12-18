Founder of Zeetin Engineering, Azibaola Robert, has said that the preservation of the environment remains the best pathway to securing our future.



Robert, who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kakatar Group, spoke on the occasion of his recognition by Leadership Scorecard Integrated Media, publishers of Leadership Scorecard magazine for his humanitarian efforts at preserving the environment, especially in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Azibaola, a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers and Nigeria’s leading climate change advocate, has been tirelessly galvanizing local communities in Nigeria especially in the Niger Delta on the urgent need to preserve biodiversity and wildlife and boosting the rich Niger Delta rainforests – a key vegetation in the task of curbing carbon emissions worldwide.

The organisers of the event held at the NAF Events Centre, Abuja, on Sunday sais that the investiture of Azibaola with the ‘Ecosystem Ambassador of the Year 2022’ award, was in recognition of his continued programmes to promote an environment-friendly Nigeria and his uncommmon investmensts as a Climate Change Advocate.

In his Climate Change advocacy, Azibaola recently held a townhall meeting with Ogbia communities in the Niger Delta, tagged: ‘Bonfire Night with Azibaola Robert’, where he challenged the natives to take active measures to protect the Niger Delta environment.

Robert also pleaded with the people to cooperate with him in preserving the forests and wildlife in the Niger Delta region.

Presenting the award, which was received by Azibaola’s representative, Barrister Vincent Agala, the former governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, urged the awardee to continue to invest in service to humanity.

Azibaola thanked the organisers for recognising his modest contributions and expressed his commitment to continue in protecting and conserving the endangered Niger Delta rainforests, its wildlife and natural resources for posterity.

According to the CEO of Leadership Scorecard Integrated Media, Humphrey Onyima, organiser of the Leadership Scorecard awards, the aim is to keep celebrating the heroic exploits and accomplishments of the people of Nigeria.