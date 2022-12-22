Chief Anthony Enurah

…thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

INDIGENES and residents of Otulu Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, have been jubilating since the appointment of Chief Anthony Nweke Enurah as the traditional Chief of the community by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

.

When our Correspondent visited, members of the community who had gathered at the centre of the village were seen dancing and praising Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for finally putting an end to the seeming uncertainty and problems that had besieged the community for the past year.

Several of the youth along with elders and women were seen drinking and celebrating for several hours.

Recall that the state government recently issued a traditional Chieftaincy certificate to Chief Anthony Nweke Enurah to be the new traditional Chief for the community after he was appointed by the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the prescribed authority and traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

The certificate issued was signed by Mr Frank Aghara the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs in the office of the Deputy Governor.

Members of Oganihu Otulu who are the development umbrella body for the community commended the state government, expressing optimism that the appointment would put a stop to the uncertainty, insecurity, violence and forceful land grab by two brothers who had attempted to change the name of the community to Otulu Ugo after they illegally declared themselves rulers of the community.

The new Chief of the community Okwabani Anthony Enurah when reached expressed delight with the appointment and urged all members of the community to be law-abiding.

Enjoining the people to resist any attempt by anyone to drag them into anything illegal, he wished the community members a Merry Christmas and assured them that “there will be peace with law and order in the community”.

According to him, steps were being taken with the requisite law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in the community.

The new Chief also extended his gratitude to the state government, saying that “the Otulu Ogwashi-Uku community will reciprocate and support all efforts by the state government”.