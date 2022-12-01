By Solomon Nwoke

Eghosa Otabor and his mother, Debby Otabor have emerged champions at Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu @ 53 Birthday Golf Tournament held recently at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State.

Over 100 golfers featured at the tournament powered by the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq.; former BCGS Captains, Dr. Charles Ajayi and Dr. Bola Atua as well as the Obama Kitty Group.

Eghosa (hcp 18), BCGS House Officer prevailed in the men’s category with a net score of 70 (one under par) while Engr. Ben Oghumah (hcp 11) beat Maero Okpewono on count-back to place second having both played 72 net respectively.

In the same vein, Mummy Otabor (hcp 15), former Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria ( LGAN) National Vice President of South-South Zone on her part played a better golf with a net score of 72 to win the ladies category. Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka (hcp 18), former BCGS Lady Captain settled for second place for recording 73 net while Foluso Oboro (hcp 34) won the third place with 74 net.

Also, former BCGS Captain, Engr Basil Idahosa (hcp 21) won the veteran men’s cadre with 69 net. Sylvester Akhigbe (hcp 20) and Monday Ikhureigbe (hcp 15) placed second and third having played 75 and 76 net respectively.

Moreover, the veteran ladies event was won by O.A. Dawodu (hcp 33) with 73 net ahead of former BCGS Lady Captain, Juliet Ugiagbe (hcp 29) who placed second with 81 net. Supper veteran ladies prize went to Mama Golf, Ivie Iyoha (hcp 32) for recording 85 net. G. Ihenyen (hcp 23) won the super veteran men event ahead of A. Uhunmwagho (hcp 20) with 84 net.

Meanwhile, encomiums showered on the Deputy Governor for his exemplary passion and leadership ability to develop golf and other sports across the state.

Golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, (IGCC), Asaba; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; UBTH Golf Club, Edo and many others featured at the birthday tournament.

