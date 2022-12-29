…promises a robust campaign

John Alechenu, Abuja

The newly appointed Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has assumed office.

Osuntokun was received by other officials of the campaign at the campaign Headquarters, in Abuja, on Thursday.

In his brief remarks at the occasion, Osuntokun started by paying glowing tributes to his predecessor, Dr. Doyin Okupe, whom he said played a key role in giving the campaign council a head start.

He said, “It is with a deep sense of humility that I accept my appointment as Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization. My team and I will work diligently to deliver our candidates.

Osuntokun explained that his decision to accept the appointment was predicated on his desire to see a better Nigeria.

He revealed that he was earlier approached by one of the leading Presidential aspirants but that he respectfully declined because accepting that offer which came from the candidate whom he said he enjoyed a personal relationship with, would have gone against his moral convictions.