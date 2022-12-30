By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on Friday says 81 persons were killed in 313 road traffic crashes in Osun State between January and November 2022.

The Sector Commander in the state, Paul John Okpe while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital said 244 sustained various degrees of injuries in the crashes.

He noted that majority of the crashes occured due to traffic violation by drivers traveling from Lagos via Ibadan to Abuja and other parts of the north.

Okpe urged drivers against driving when they are tired to prevent accidents on the roads, saying that driving after being exhausted is as dangerous as drunk-driving.

He advised drivers to observe 30 minutes rest period after every four hours drive.

The State Coordinator of Special Marshal, Gbenga Aluko also advised all road users to always avoid route violation.