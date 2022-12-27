By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government, yesterday, disengaged all consultants and revenue collectors on all quarry sites across the state with immediate effect.

The disengagement was directed by the Chairman, Committee on Solid Minerals, Mr. Samuel Oyedotun, inaugurated by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement by the Secretary of the Committee, Mr Hashim Abioye, the decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the State, warning all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state.

Abioye said: “Consequently, as part of the mandate of the Committee, all individual or corporate consultants and revenue collectors on the State quarry sites should henceforth desist from plying the quarry sites in the State as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that regard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals.”