By Shina Abubakar

Ismail Omipidan, Media Aide to former Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, described as reckless and unguarded the statement on Osun loans’ liquidation credited to Mr. Sola Fasure, media adviser to Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Fasure had, last week, disclosed that his principal, Ogbeni Aregbesola, had liquidated major loans he obtained as governor, urging Oyetola to face the issues of the debt alleged against him by Governor Ademola Adeleke and should be ready to face the consequences alone should the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, investigates the matter.

However, Omipidan, in a statement, challenged Fasure to produce records of the purported liquidation of the loans Aregbesola incurred when he was governor of the state.

Oyetola’s media said: “Fasure should know that the EFCC is a responsible agency and a discerning one at that. Therefore, they know facts from fiction. They will know who did what and when. This is where I find his call on the EFCC as not only irresponsible, and unguarded but reckless.

“Fasure and his co-travellers are merely trying to exploit the raging political reality to spew lies to the public.

“His statement has further confirmed our position that they are working in cohort with Adeleke and the PDP. This further explains why the PDP government cleverly avoided publishing the dates the loans were procured.

“I challenge Fasure to publish details of how the loans were purportedly liquidated for the members of the public to analyse.

“Again, I want to reiterate that we never took any loan before or after the July 16 governorship election as alleged by Fasure and the PDP.

“I have gone this whole hog to show that the allegations against my principal are unfounded.”