Pic Wale Adebayo, APM Senatorial candidate, Osun Central.

By Dayo Johnson

The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, candidate in next year’s general election in Osun Central Senatorial District, Wale Adebayo, weekend boasted that neither the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC nor People’s Democratic Party, PDP can defeat him in the forthcoming elections.



He spoke with newsmen in Osogbo, while unveiling his manifesto tagged ” My bond of service” Adebayo said his decision to represent Osun Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly was informed by the need to make positive impact, and to change the tides endeared him to run for the Senate. “I want to redefine representation, change the fortunes of my constituents in Osun Central Senatorial District so they can enjoy the benefits of good representation” “He took a swipe at the incumbent Senator representing the Senatorial District, Ajibola Bashiru of misapplying the huge allocation for the Constituency projects on self aggrandizement, adding that the reality on ground in Osun Central did not correspond with the fund allocated for Constituency projects” “Senator Bashiru hasn’t done much to reduce poverty in the senatorial district.

I am sure he cannot boast of removing ten people in the district from the shackles of poverty” Adebayo said. Adebayo who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Tri Edge Properties limited also promised to seek Support For Farmers at The Local Council Level By Decentralizing Supply and as well distribute Farming Inputs ,Improved Grains, Tractors, Ploughs and Irrigators . He added that part of his plans is the reformation of education and electricity in his senatorial district. “Part of my plan is the reformation of education and electricity in the senatorial district” “If i am given the opportunity to represent Osun Central at the National Assembly, the masses in my Senatorial District will feel the impact of good governance across all sectors of life and enjoy dividends of democracy” Adebayo added. He noted that he is aware of the challenges ahead, daunting as it may be, he is ready to tackle them head on to bring succour to the people of Osun Central.