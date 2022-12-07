By Shina Abubakar

LOYALISTS of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, collapsed their caucus, The Osun Progressives, TOP, and urged members to fully integrate into the party.

TOP was the faction within the Osun APC that battled the former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s faction, advocating the restructuring of the party before the July 16 governorship election in the state, but the party eventually lost to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The group sponsored an aspirant, Moshood Adeoti, who battled Oyetola for the party’s ticket during the APC primary election in February, before challenging his victory at the court.

However, addressing newsmen in Osogbo, a leader of the faction and former Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, disclosed that the group took the decision after the party’s trajectory and painful loss of the governorship poll in the state.

Salaam said: “We are gathered here today, given the trajectory of our party and the electoral misfortune we suffered in the governorship election of July 16, 2022, leading to our painful loss, to espouse our resolve and the way forward. We are here to inform the generality of our members and admirers that the progressive party that promotes their interests, protects their values and guarantees their rights is alive and ready to champion their cause once again.

“Therefore, I, Najeem Salaam, conscious of the huge responsibility of history and the support of our sincere and committed progressive leaders and members in Osun State, declare cessation of hostilities and invite all genuine progressives to an all-inclusive meeting for the rebuilding of our party within the next one week.

“We are, therefore, extending our hand of fellowship to everyone who is a progressive at heart and loves good governance in our party, in the other parties and independents who are hitherto not aligned to any party.

“Consequent to this, and to demonstrate our readiness for this leap of faith, I have the mandate of our leaders and members to invite other progressives in other caucuses in the Osun APC and other parties and like minds across the state to join us in this endeavour.

“This is a call for unity of purpose in our party and beyond. It is a call for burying the hatchet and working for the greater good and service to humanity through progressive governance.

“I am here to announce the dissolution of factional tendencies of all shades in the party with the sole objective of harmonising all core Omoluabi Progressives on a rebuilding mission that will bring us back to the leadership of our state and people.

“We are, hereby, dissolving The Osun Progressives, TOP, and the faction of the party associated with it, to facilitate the unity of purpose that this time requires.”