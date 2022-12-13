…Motorists lament

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and motorists along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway by Second Rainbow Bus-Stop, Mile-2, have continued to groan under excruciating condition as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, abandoned their duty.

The situation has led to total collapse of smooth movement in variance to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s claim of restoring sanity in Apapa and environs.

Some of the motorists who spoke to Vanguard on Tuesday, blamed the state government for development by subjecting residents and motorists in the axis to untold hardship daily without any respite in sight.

Mr. Dele Oloyede, a worker in the area, narrated how difficult to get to work daily without spending several hours between Second Rainbow, and Berger Yard area.

According to Oloyede,” We have been going through alot of hardship on this area, despite Governor Sanwo-Olu’s claim that the area i free of traffic gridlock.

“He should take a trip here along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to see what motorists, commuters and residents are going through everyday. The transport fare has gone up due to unpassable road.

“This is height of insensitivity by government to the plights of residents who cast their trust in their administration by electing them into the office.”

Also, a motorist, Andrew Uchai, wondered while traffic managers would have to abandon their duty posts and allowed miscreants to control traffic.

According to Uchai, “Government has completely abandoned this Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to miscreants. No single LASTMA, police and other traffic managers on the road.

“They have left the job to miscreants and men of the Lagos Parks and Gardens, controlled by their Lord, Musiliu Adesanya, alias MC Oluomo.

“Government should be alive to their responsibilities by providing succour to residents.”

However, earlier, while reacting to the traffic collapse along Apapa Oshodi Expressway as a result of the on-going reconstruction of the road, with attendant untold hardship on motorists, Lagos State Government said it was not responsible for the situation but the Federal Ministry of Works.

Motorists and other road users have been going through hardship as contractor working seemed to have abandoned further work as they closed down road by Mile-2 Rainbow Bus-stop, without much work going on in the axis.

Vanguard gathered that the construction work is slow because of the nature and design of the project which is being done in phases.

The situation is worsened due to non presence of LASTMA, police, and official of Ministry of Works and infrastructure around the project site leading to chaotic traffic situation.

When contacted, Special Adviser to the Governor on EWorks and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, simply said, “Please see the Federal Controller of Works Lagos for comment.”

As of press time, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, was yet to respond when Vanguard contacted him.