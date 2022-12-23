…Pledges Support to all PDP Candidates

The House of Reps Aspirant for Oredo Federal Constituency; Osaro Onaiwu Jnr, has pulled out the pre-election suit between himself, against the PDP, INEC and the candidate of the party.

This decision was reached after top stakeholders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the National level, had wade into the matter, urging Osaro Onaiwu Jnr to seek an out-of-court settlement.

On extensive consultation, Osaro Onaiwu Jnr; a devoted party man, adopted the recommendations of the party leaders on the basis of his loyalty to the PDP and the tremendous respect he has for the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who remains the prime leader of the party here in Edo state. Osaro

Onaiwu Jnr believes strongly that the Edo state Governor, has the required political capacity and experience to resolve all lingering crisis within the party and secure victory at all levels in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing journalists, Osaro Onaiwu Jnr explained that his initial decision to challenge the party primaries at the Federal High court was anchored on the basis of some perceived anomalies that had trailed the party primaries. But in the spirit of oneness, sportsmanship and for the collective good of Edo people, he has resolved to settle all grievances and continually work for the party.

Osaro Onaiwu Jnr also advised all relevant organs of the party to subsequently endeavour that party primaries are conducted in line with the provisions of the electoral act, in a credible and transparent manner to avoid divisive and unhealthy litigations.

On this said day, he pledged to openly campaign for all candidates of the PDP; putting in place, all of his available resources to aid supporters and party faithfuls in ensuring that we all work assiduously for the party in the coming election.

For the umpteenth time, Osaro Onaiwu Jnr has proven beyond doubt, that he is a loyal party man. One, who understands the tenets of democracy and is keenly devoted to the mission rescuing Nigeria at all level.

Hon. Shedrach UDUGBAI

Writes form Benin