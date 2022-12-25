Governor Ortom, ex governor Suswam and family members at the Church service in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to restore hope and dignity to the country in 2023

He said the people owe themselves the responsibility of ensuring that they arm themselves with PVCs to vote only credible and trusted leaders in that election.

The Governor gave the charge on Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Gboko Road, Makurdi while delivering his goodwill message at a church service to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

He stated that the country was going through pains, hardship, economic and security woes because those who were elected to lead the country at various levels had failed to live up to their responsibility.

He noted that “the 2023 elections is the only opportunity we have. So those who are yet to collect their PVCs, please, I beg you in the name of God to do so because that is the only way you can exercise your franchise and restore hope and dignity to our country by electing leaders that have been tested and trusted who you can rely on and work with.”

According to him, “one vote can make a difference. So if you want a change that will bring dignity and restoration to our country and promote economic development and add value to the development of humanity and restore security, that vote will count.”

He emphasised that “this time, there is no snatching of ballot boxes because it will not be there for any body to snatch. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BiVAS, will make a difference. And so your physical presence and participation is very important.”

Governor Ortom enjoined the people to remain firm and strong as they enter into 2023, pointing out that with prayers, faith and works, Nigerians would experience the good life that they desired.

He said, “as I told you in 2020 the message that God gave me was that faith without works is dead. So whatever you want, it is important to ask God through prayers. Through having faith, through worship, through whatever in church but you must also do something on your own. To accomplish the faith that you have you must also apply works and then He will perfect your ways”.

“As we move into 2023, my prayers is that all of us will enjoy. Benue people will enjoy, Nigerians will enjoy. And let us be strong, let us be firm and let us be committed to those things that are just and fair. Those things that provide equity, fairness and justice. Those things that will promote righteousness. Those things that will make us truly children of the Almighty God.”

Governor Ortom was joined during the church service by the immediate past governor of the State, and lawmaker representing Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam and his wife, Pastor Yemisi Suswam and family.