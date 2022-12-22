…urges Nigerians to jettison political parties, vote credible politicians in 2023

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday signed into law the state’s 2023 appropriation bill of N179.5billion passed Wednesday by the Benue State House of Assembly.

The fiscal estimate passed by the House provides N106billion as recurrent expenditure while capital expenditure stood at N73.5billion.

Signing the bill, the Governor acknowledged the support he enjoys from the Benue Assembly which he said accounted for the successes recorded by his government in all sectors.

He said, “I must also commend the House for the speedy passage of the bill which is the last by our government. We thank the lawmakers for the cooperation we have been enjoying from the legislature which helped us record successes despite the security challenges posed to our state by armed herdsmen from Senegal, Niger, Mali, Central African Republic, Cameroon and others.”

He noted that the several laws passed by the Assembly became instruments for good governance, peace and security in the state stressing that the much cherished Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 would go down in history as one of the laws that stood the state out.

He said, “today that law is being replicated in order states of the federation after we led the way and it turned out a huge success in addressing the armed herdsmen challenge.”

On the coming 2023 general elections, the Governor noted that it would be a defining moment for Nigerians advising that “Nigerians should vote according to the elections and not according to political party affiliations.

“Like I have always advised, we must vote the right people with track records of achievements and not for political parties. We must vote those who have the wherewithal to turn things around for Nigerians and we will all be better for it.”