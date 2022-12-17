…urge him to sustain his hallmark transparent lifestyle

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The Governor in a goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, weekend in Makurdi, lauded the President for his steadfastness and indomitable spirit in upholding the ideals of nationhood.

While urging President Buhari to sustain the transparent lifestyle that had been his hallmark and signature tune over the years, Governor Ortom admonished him to ensure he bequeaths the country to the incoming administration devoid of the current security challenges rocking the nation.

The Governor said “we are not there yet. But the President has assured us that he will hand over a country that will be free from insecurity and current polarisation that has enveloped us. We need to be united again, not along ethnic or religious lines but along nationalistic ideals that bind us together.

“This will be the needed compass to direct the younger generation to live an upright life and have hope for a better nation.”

While wishing President Buhari good health, peace and wisdom in the years ahead, Governor Ortom noted the need for the president to continue to promote those attributes of transparency, honesty, fairness, equity and justice as a panacea for peace and unity of the country.