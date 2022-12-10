By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, Osile of Oke-Ona, Egba, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi,and Olofa of Ofa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi are among traditional rulers who will attend the 13th Gbagura Day celebration, scheduled to take place from Monday.

Other traditional rulers from Nigeria and Republic of Benin will also grace the occasion.

The Chairman, Organising Committee of the 13th Gbagura Day Celebration, Chief Semiu Oganla, stated this while briefing newsmen on activities lined up for the 13th Annual Gbagura Day celebration.

Oganla said the annual Gbagura Day Celebration, which was established by the late Agura of Gbagura, Oba Khaleed Olaloko in 2006 was to “celebrate Gbagura unity in diversity, saying that it offers a great opportunity for Gbagura sons and daughters at home and abroad to reunite and celebrate the rich culture, tradition, and heritage of our forebears”.

“”This year Gbagura Day Celebration is going to be a full package as series of interesting programmes have been lined up”. Chief Oganla said, “on Monday 12th December, 2022, there will be drumming of traditional Gbedu drum and Iwure, as prayers will be offered for Gbagura Nation, Egbalnd, Ogun State and Nigeria in general. This will be followed by a special visitation to the family house of the Hero of the Year, Late Oba Mufutau Akindele, Olu of Oke-Odo Ilupeju Gbagura. There will be a special public lecture titled, ‘The Imperatives of JAMB in Tertiary Education in Nigeria’, to be delivered by Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) at the Millennium Hall of Abeokuta Club, Beside CBN, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.