… as Amb. Elijah Onyeagba PhD bags award

By Fortune Eromosele

Wife of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi and the International President, Leadership Education and Development Foundation (LEAD Foundation), Dr. Mrs Udo Onyeagba, has called for the strengthening of African cultural identity, values and ethics as a critical factor for Africa’s emergence on the global stage.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja at the launch of African Women Magazine which showcases rich African Cultural heritage and fashion and published by a foremost fashionista and female entrepreneur, Mrs. Ruth Davies Ibiamu.

Onyeagba who is also the Coordinator of Spouses of Head of missions in Burundi East Africa hailed the publisher for her ingenuity in engraving her footprints on the sands of time through her African cultural fashion and launch of the African Women magazine and further called on all African women across the continent to consciously imbibe and promote African rich cultural identity through their dressing, food, music dance among others.

She stated that on the continental stage, the Aspiration 5 of African Union Agenda 2063 envisaged an Africa with a strong cultural identity, values and ethics; “African people imbued with a sense of their fundamental cultural unity, a sense of a common destiny and African identity and pan-African consciousness. An Africa where work is a key ethic and value, where women play an important role, and in which traditional and religious leaders, including the youth as drivers of change is recognized,” she added.

Dignitaries that graced the event include Her Excellency Mrs. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, former First Lady and wife of the Governor of Imo State. The former Imo State gubernatorial Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, the Director General of Naptip, Dame Julie Donli, Federal Character Commissioner Representing Enugu State, Hon. Amb Ginika Tor, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu President, African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassador, Chief Dr. David Ibiamu, A political stalwart and husband of the publisher, Dr & Dr. Mrs Catherine Akeredolu among others.

The highlight of the event was the award presentation to His Excellency Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba PhD Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Burundi for his painstaking efforts in promoting African Culture in Burundi and for his support to African women.