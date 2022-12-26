Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that while other candidates – Peter Obi and Tinubu – only started showing what he called blanket care to the less privileged only few months to the election, that Atiku is the only true candidate with publicly verified history of caring for the less privileged.

Omokri said this in his 77th series on why he wants Nigerians to vote in the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar as the next president.

According to the bestselling author, the sudden show of care to the less privileged by other candidates just barely two months to the election shows that they have never really had the intention of the less privileged at heart but only started showing care just to get their votes.

He said only Atiku truly loves and has been caring for the less privileged long before even having interest to become Nigeria’s president.

His full statement reads thus:

“Day 77 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Peter Obi chose to share his Christmas with Internally Displaced Persons, which normally would be a good thing, but since when has he ever done that? Prior to 2023, he never for once remembered IDPs. But now he does. Exactly two months to Election Day? Why so sudden? Something that he never did before?

On Christmas Eve, Bola Tinubu made the less privileged line up in their thousands in front of his residence, in order to collect the pittance he was handing out. But why this year of all years? Why the emergency?

Only Waziri Atiku has a publicly verified history of caring for the less privileged all the time, irrespective of whether there is an election on the horizon or not. He has been doing this since the 1980s.

He does not just give them seasonal hand outs. Instead he provides them a reasonable hand up. He generates employment for the less privileged in their thousands. He has food banks that have provided the less privileged with food for years, and not just in an election year. He has a micro finance bank that helps the poor escape poverty.

When the COVID19 pandemic hit, Waziri Atiku donated ₦50 million to the Nigerian government to help protect ALL Nigerians from the scourge on March 25, 2020. He was the FIRST leader to donate. Tinubu donated 5 days later, following Waziri’s lead. Peter Obi only donated to Anambra state, not to the Federal Government.

And when some of the Chibok Girls were rescued, Waziri gave them, and hundreds of other indigent students, 100% free tuition at the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

So, on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, do not vote for emergency philanthropists. Vote a leader with a caring heart, and who has the milk of human kindness. Vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Vote for a frontline national leader, who loves all Nigerians. Do not vote for regional leaders, who believe in helping only ‘their’ own people.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.