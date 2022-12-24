…says Atiku accepted and accepts every part of Nigeria

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that only Atiku is in full control of his faculties and fit for president.

Omokri also said that Atiku is the only candidate who already has plans to support local economic growth in Nigeria.

According tom, Atiku has always pulled supporters that occupy all stadia he visited unlike other candidates whom he said are battling neck-and-neck over equal fans that are not up to what Atiku pulls.

He said this proves that Atiku accepts all region and is equally accepted by all regions in Nigeria.

Pastor Omokri said these in his 73rd, 74th and 75th series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians.

His statements read thus:

“Day 74 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Even without inviting fading celebrities, Waziri Atiku has always filled every stadia he campaigns in nationwide. But some others could not even fill a medium sized stadium even with the quarrelsome draw they thought they had. This just proves Waziri is national, while they are regional.

Recently, the minister of works, Raji Fashola, revealed that the Monday sit-at-homes of the Indigenous People of Biafra delayed the completion of the Second Niger Bridge. Yet, Peter Obi obeys IPOB to the letter. Electing such a person will adversely affect Nigeria’s economy.

And electing a man like Bola Tinubu, will obviously have a very negative effect on our economy. He will not be able to supervise his own government. At Federal Executive Council meetings, he would be shouting bulaba!

What Nigeria needs is a national leader who is in full control of his faculties, and who is able to supervise his administration when elected President, and who does not obey secessionists and terrorists.

And in Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria has found that person. Which is why I invite you and your families to vote for Waziri Atiku, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

In his 73rd blurb, Omokri said as follows:

“Day 73 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: If you are unemployed, what you want for 2023 is a plan to get you employed. What is Tinubu’s plan? No one knows. He is hiding from the media. What is Obi’s plan? Moving from consumption to production is a slogan, not a plan. Only Waziri Atiku has a detailed plan to immediately inject $10 billion into the economy for the specific purpose of stimulating jobs for youths and women.

Today is 66 days to Election Day. Any Presidential candidate without a plan to create jobs should himself be rendered jobless by the Nigerian electorate on February 25, 2023.

You can count on Waziri Atiku’s $10 billion plan to create jobs. You can’t count on Tinubu’s plan to employ 50 million youths into the army to eat agbado, cassava, and beans!

Peter Obi’s plan includes lifting all import restrictions, which will open Nigeria to dumping by European, Asian and American markets. Once cheaper imports are dumped on the Nigerian market, traders, like Obi, will make money. But local manufacturers will suffer, leading to massive job losses.

Only Atiku’s plan is centred around stimulating the local manufacturing sector to grow and employ more Nigerians, as well as providing incentives for both the public and private sector to engage in massive public works, which will require massive employment of skilled and unskilled labour.

So, if you want a job, you and your family and friends are better off voting for the man with the plan, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done!

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Also, in his 75th blurb, pastor Omokri said:

“Day 75 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: One of the biggest mistakes Peter Obi made this election period is that he focused on mobilising his base, instead of expanding it. And if you look at the political history of Nigeria, nobody’s geopolitical base can make them President. You have to reach out and touch other bases.

And that is what Waziri Atiku Abubakar has been doing successfully since September 28, 2022, when campaigns officially kicked off.

No other Presidential candidate or campaign has successfully filled stadia in every state where they have featured in. Not Peter Obi, not Bola Tinubu, and not Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

As the Waziri himself said to ThisDay newspaper recently, “no other Presidential campaign has traversed Nigeria like we have done, and are still doing.”

The fact that Waziri Atiku Abubakar consistently fills stadia wherever he goes in Nigeria is a testament to the fact that he accepts every part of Nigeria, and is accepted in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

No other living Nigerian politician has built the type of personal network and connection in every single state of Nigeria, that is now helping his campaign cut across region and religion, as Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

This is a leader that the nation can coalesce around, and that is why I urge you and your friends and family to hire Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.