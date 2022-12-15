Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The number of women on death row in Nigeria’s custodial centres is now 62, as opposed to 3,105 males, Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, CGC Haliru Nababa has disclosed.

Speaking at a media parley Thursday in Abuja, the CGC who was represented by his Principal Staff Officer PSO, DC Momoh Aliyu Salisu said “as of Monday, there were 74, 824 inmates in the custodial centres”.

According to him, while 50, 955 are males, awaiting trial, there were 1,223 females who were awaiting trial.

He said male convicts are currently 19,150 while female convicts are 339.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, AC Umar Abubakar said the service has put in place several programmes to ensure that inmates learn skills and advance their academic pursuits while behind bars.

He said there are currently over 900 ongoing projects within the Service, stating that by the time the projects are completed, both staff and inmates would have enhanced working and living conditions.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had a few days ago hailed Nigerian women for not taking to crime, urging their male counterparts to do the same.

He said most of the inmates who give officers hard times are males, saying female inmates are usually very orderly.