The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh, on behalf of his family, associates and Campaign Organization, felicitated with the Hon. Minister of Special Duties and Leader of the APC in Benue State, Sen. Dr George Akume, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

In a Press Statement issued today, Com. Onjeh described Sen. Akume as his political mentor and a formidable pillar of support to him educationally and politically.

Comrade Onjeh fondly recalled that upon his election as the President of the apex students body – the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in 2002, Sen. Akume was the first State Governor that hosted him, and also empowered him financially to commence his activities.

Onjeh noted that Sen. Akume’s support for him didn’t just end with his tenure as NANS President, but extended to the period of his stewardship as President of the West African Students’ Union (WASU); as well as his venture upon partisan politics since 2010 till date.

Onjeh stated that he can’t thank Sen. Akume enough for placing him on the Benue State scholarship to complete his First Degree at the University of Ghana, Legon, after he was unjustly expelled for the umpteenth time from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State in 2002.

The statement added that Sen. Akume was keenly instrumental in the rebuilding of the foundations of the modern Benue State when he served as Governor of the state between 1999 and 2007.

Describing Sen. Akume as a uniquely humble, generous and purely detribalised Nigerian, Onjeh noted that Sen. Akume helped to further unite the various tribes and ethnic groups in Benue State through the equitable spread of infrastructural projects and appointments across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, during his eight-year tenure as Governor.

Onjeh noted that he takes immense pride in Sen. Akume’s resounding legacies as a Senator Representing Benue Zone B; as a Cabinet Minister in the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration and as the Leader of the APC in Benue State, adding that Benue was very proud to have Akume as one of its most illustrious sons.

Onjeh therefore prayed for God’s abiding grace and protection upon Sen. Akume’s life, even as he wished him many happy returns in sound health, peace and joy.