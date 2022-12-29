By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, dismissed the widely held speculation that it will deliver judgement yesterday.

Rather, it said the date of the judgment given to all parties concerned in the litigation was today and not yesterday, as speculated.

It said today was sacrosanct, noting that it has not been changed.

A statement by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Mr. Umar Abubakar, clarified that the judgement will hold today at the tribunal venue, located in the premises of Ekiti State High Court, in Ado Ekiti.

The tribunal had reserved judgment on the petition filed by Segun Oni, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, challenging the victory of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after hearing from the parties concerned.