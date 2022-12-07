ABUJA—One person has been killed following an attack by suspected armed robbers on an estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in Relocation Estate, Kubwa area of the FCT.

The assailants reportedly shot sporadically to frighten residents, leaving several persons injured in the process.

In a statement yesterday morning, Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, said officers “immediately” responded to the incident and are currently on the trail of the attackers.

The statement read: “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigations into the reported case of security breach occasioned by armed robbery, shooting and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road area of the FCT on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday notes that the swift response of the command, in an aggressive manhunt on the perpetrators, resulted in the rescue of three victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of ammunition.

“Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

“The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them to evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi, could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.

“Intelligence and other operational assets have been deployed to improve security in the area and its environs.

“Investigations have since commenced to identify the suspects and bring them to book while ascertaining their mission and motives.”