Protests against Peru’s new government turned deadly this weekend, with a teenager killed as police clashed with angry demonstrators calling for a national strike, fresh elections and the release of detained former president Pedro Castillo.

The protests have swollen steadily since the South American country’s legislature on Wednesday threw out the leftist Castillo after he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Dina Boluarte, a former prosecutor who had served as Castillo’s vice president, was quickly sworn in to replace him.

On Saturday, she introduced her new cabinet, a group with an independent and technocratic profile and including eight women.

She named former prosecutor Pedro Angulo as prime minister.

After his impeachment, Castillo was quickly arrested, and on Sunday demonstrators in cities across the country’s interior — including Cajamarca, Arequipa, Huancayo, Cusco and Puno — demanded his release.

New clashes broke out Sunday between protesters and police in the southern city of Andahuaylas, leaving one dead and five injured, police said, offering “condolences to the bereaved” in a statement.

The national human rights ombudsman’s office said the deceased was a teenager who had joined the demonstrations.

Sixteen civilians and four police officers were injured in Andahuaylas on Saturday, with protesters firing slingshots and hurling stones, while police responded with tear gas.

The country’s right-leaning Congress had said earlier it would convene in emergency session Sunday afternoon to discuss the crisis.