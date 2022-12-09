By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The abducted traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Oloso of Oso, in Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko area of the state, Oba Clement Olukotun, has regained freedom after payment of N10m ransom.

Oba Olukotun was released after seven days in the kidnappers’ den.

The 66-year-old monarch was humiliated by his abductors, who reportedly fired several gunshots at the palace door and walls before they could access the monarch’s inner chambers, where they dragged him before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

N100 million was initially demanded by the kidnappers as ransom before the monarch could be released, but the family begged and it was reduced to N10 million.

A family source confirmed to newsmen that the kidnappers were eventually paid N10 million before they let the monarch off the hook.

According to him,”after we paid the N10 million ransom, the monarch was dropped by the abductors between Kabba and Lokoja, Kogi State around 10 pm on Wednesday.

“The monarch is presently receiving medical treatment at a public hospital in Lokoja, which was necessitated by his weariness, having been held captive for seven days.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the release of the monarch.

Odunlami, however, claimed ignorance of the ransom paid by the family and relations of the monarch to secure his release.