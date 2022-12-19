By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, weekend, said that the security architecture of other states in the country has been modelled after the state Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.

Akeredolu said this during the ‘2022 Service of Carols and Nine Lessons’, held in Akure, Ondo State.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, said that since its inception, Amotekun had effectively tackled pockets of crime across the state.

His words: “I must particularly mention the Amotekun Corps for a job well done since its establishment. The Corps has been very supportive and enhanced the security architecture of our State such that Ondo State is now becoming a model for other states to follow.

“As a responsive and responsible government, we will continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies to always protect residents of Ondo State from harm and attack.”