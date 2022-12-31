His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has extolled the virtues of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, describing his death as a gain to Heaven.

Onaiyekan made this remarks, while reacting to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday in an interview with Newsmen in Ibadan.

Recall that Benedict XVI passed away at 95 at about 9.34 a.m in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, as announced by the Vatican on Saturday.

Also, the Catholic Pope Emeritus (1927- 2022), had been down with sickness before he passed away.

Onaiyekan said that the Catholic Pope spent his 95 years on Earth in serving God and his Church.

“We thank God for his life; I know him personally, he was very kind to me, always fond of me, he made me and made me a cardinal.

“We don’t feel pity over his demise because he lived for God and his Church; so, I ‘m completely optimistic that he has just moved gently, gently into paradise.

“I know I have another saint now in heaven and I hope to join them whenever God calls me sooner or later; may his soul rest in perfect peace,” Onaiyekan said.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, said that Pope Emeritus Benedict had gratefully returned to God.

Badejo said he was a Pope that respected the reality of history and engaged fruitfully with the Church, especially the West to emphasise on the liaison between faith and reason.

“He was not shy to respect the reality of history when he courageously retired a few years ago, because as he said, his energy and mind could no longer carry that responsibility.

“He, however, remained at the device of his beloved Church till the end as he said, by his prayers and presence.,” Badejo said.