The Deputy Senate President, and Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has promised to complete the Koko-Ugbenu road and Koko township sports stadium abandoned by the PDP-led Government if elected the governor.

Omo-Agege also promised to establish a tertiary institution for the Itsekiri nation and upscale hospitals in Ijaw and Itsekiri communities of Warri North local government area, in order to address the marginalization of the Ijaw and Itsekiri nation.

The Delta Central Lawmaker while lamenting the absence of a tertiary institution in the Itsekiri land and a functional hospital in Warri North LG despite the fact that one of their son was the former governor of the state, promised to arrest and address the underdevelopment of the area by past and present PDP Government.

He called on the Itsekiri and the Ijaw people to vote their son-in-law Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU who had promised to dredge the Escavos bar to enable big vessels to access the

Warri , Koko and Burutu ports, to be functional and create job for thousands of the teeming unemployed youths

Omo-Agege who stated this during APC ward to Ward campaign at Koko in Warri North local government urge the people to come out enmass and vote APC assuring them that their vote will count adding that the era where electoral materials is hijacked and taking to somewhere else to thumbprint is over with the introduction of BVAS machine.

“The Koko Ugbenu road that Uduaghan could not complete as a secretary to the state government for four years, and as a Governor for eight years and could not influence Governor Okowa to complete for seven and a half years will be completed by me if elected as a Governor”

The Koko stadium whose construction was commerced in 2008 and has been abandoned by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and its abandonment tolerated by your son, former Governor Uduaghan, I, your son will also complete it.

“For our pregnant women and nursing mothers who have no access to health care in riverine areas, despite having two doctors as governors, I commit to you just as I did in Igbokoda that I will build a functional hospital to address their medical needs if I am elected as the governor come next year” he said.

Omo-Agege while decrying the underdevelopment of Warri North said that Koko does not look like the headquarter of a local government that has produced a Governor, noting that what their son, the former governor fail to do for Koko, and Warri North, he their second son will do for them if voted as Delta Governor come 2023.

Speaking earlier, the founding leader of APC in Delta State, Olorogun Otega Emeruo said that the Itsekiri nation is very fortunate to have two of their sons, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU, who is their son and Ovie Omo-Agege as president and governor come 2023.

He, therefore, urge the Itsekiri nation to see the election of TINUBU and Omo-Agege who is from Koko maternally as their project by mobilising and voting for them and other APC candidates.

Speaking also the Delta South senatorial candidate for the party, Joel Onowakpor Thomas in his remark said that the Koko he use to know as one of the business hubs in Delta is today a shadow of itself adding that if Tinubu, Omo-Agege, himself and others APC candidates are voted into office, they will ensure the construction of Koko-Ogheye road and turn Koko into a gateway city.