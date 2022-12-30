•As Dafinone urges Deltans to appreciate Omo-Agege performance with massive votes

A former Governorship aspirant and Director for mobilisation and financing for Tinubu/Shetima campaign organisation for good governance, Chief Oghenevo Imoyi Omene on Thursday told the people of Delta Central to elect the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress,, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone as the next senator of Nigeria saying .he is the district best hope

Omene gave the advice yesterday in Jesse during the Ethiope West Ward 2 visit from the Ede Dafinone Campaign organization. He said Dafinone was the candidate with a compassionate heart who will develope the district and make all of us proud.

Omene who is also a former Senatorial aspirant said leadership was about responsibility, and as Nigerians prepared to elect new sets of leaders in a few months, the electorate should endeavour to make the right choice by voting for someone, who not only knows what he takes to be at the red chamber, such person should be globally connected too.

The APC chieftain who is from the famous Omene family in Mosogar where the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in next year’s election, Chief Ighoyota Amori hails from, also narrated why he is drumming support for Chief Ede Dafinone rather than his kinsman.

“I decided to support him because he has the capacity to deliver, he is not selfish and his passion and desire to help Delta Central Are there, since 2007, both of us have been contesting for the Senate seat from what I see in him he is a very humble man, his father was a senator so I am not surprised that he wants to be one, the Dafinone name has always been associated with good things,” Chief Omene said.

Speaking, too, the APC candidate for the House of Assembly in Ethiope West, Comrade Blessing Achoja urged Deltans to vote wisely, insisting that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege performance in Delta Central has shown that we can still believe in our politicians again.

“DSP brought the electorates faith back with his performance that they can be trusted, that is why we are saying from Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ovie Omo-Agege, down to Ede Dafinone, Hon Halims Agoda and my humble self should be voted come 2023.

“Tinubu is a performer, so is Omo-Agege and the rest of us so be rest assured that we will bring dividends of democracy and Deltans will smile again” Comrade Achoja said.

Meanwhile, the Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone has call on Deltans especially Delta Central to replicate what Omo-Agege has done with a massive vote for the party candidates coming next year.

The Sapele/Okpe land Trust chairman who spoke at Mosogar, Ethiope West Ward 2 said “You all agree with me that our five candidates are the best, Tinubu records are there, so also is Omo-Agege and with Me, Halims and Blessing Achoja, you should be rest assured that the state and country of ours dream, and that is what we all want’’

He advised electorates to always task their leaders on good leadership and be sincere in their assessment, insisting non performers should be voted out.

“We don’t have to wait 20 years before we act now you can do so, the power now belongs to you” he emphasized.

The Ede Campaign organization led by the Director General, Chief Adelabu Borjor also visited

Ward 11 at Ovade and Ugbakele and they are expected to berth today at Ward 6 -Oyobru, Ward 5 at Okuodibo Jesse and Ward 4 in Irodo.