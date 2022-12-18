The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 on Saturday hosted the fifth edition of the quarterly “Ghigho Aghofen” ceremony for the Ugborodo Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The ceremony was hosted at the palace of the Olu in Warri amid cultural display from the Itsekiri and others various ethnic nationalities residing in the kingdom.

Among the other ethnic groups at the ceremony were: the Ibos, Edos, Ilajes, Igalas, Arewas, Tivs, Urhobos and they took their turn to pay homage to the king with their traditional dance.

Ghigho Aghofen which means (palace watch) was inaugurated by Ogiame Atuwatse 111 in December 2021 shortly after he ascended the royal stool.

Ghigho Aghofen is a quarterly ceremony that ushers in one of the aboriginal communties in the Warri kingdom to watch over the palace.

The aim was among others to promote culture, peace and cordial relationship between the king and the communities that made up the Warri kingdom as well as monarchs and other communties in his domain.

Addressing the people, Ogiame commended the Okoto-Omu Origbo (Ode-Itsekiri) Community, the immediate past Palace Watch for the great work in the past three months.

“We are grateful for Okotomu (Ode-Itsekiri) who have done so well in this past three months keeping watch and have ushered in today the Ugborodo Community.

“Unfortunately, we could not come officially to Ode-Itsekiri due to some national assignment in Abuja this past week.

“As we are saying truth to ourselves, the Federal Government has given us honour. It is not a coincidence that while you keeping watch over this palace that the timing of this honour came to us.

“As we maintained this balanced honour and respect, even among ourselves as Itsekiri people, God will continue to elevate us to unprecedented height.

“I assured that on our next visit to Ode-Itsekiri, you will be given the opportunity to entertain us as others have done.

“In that regard, we welcome the last of the aboriginal Community (Ugborodo) to the Ghigho Aghofen,” he said.

Ogiame expressed joy over the turn up of the Ugborodo Community for the Ghigho Aghofen and thanked the organisers and mobilisers for the good work.

“Today, Ugborodo Community has shown us that truly, they are special children of this kingdom. Showing up in an unprecedented numbers by far the largest we have seen since the commencement of the Ghigho Aghofen.

“As you have gone out of your ways to show your overwhelming love and unquestionable loyalty and commitment to this throne and our over lordship, you will experience a new level of elevation.

“The shadow of it is already, light is already dawning on Ugborodo, Ugbegugu Community has been illuminated and Ogidigben is already following suit.

“This is a sign of greater light that is to come. As you keep watching the palace, everything that have previously restrained, restricted and prevented you from enjoying all that God had bestowed upon you, this blindfold and chains will be stripped from you.

“As you come here this next three months in place of that God’s light will flood your mind and heart to enable you to shine as He intended,” he said.

The king, thereafter, announced the date and communities for the 2023 Ghigho Aghofen.

According to him, Ijala Community would assume duty on March 25, 2023 while Ikpisa Community will take over from Ijala Community on June 24, 2023.

Okere Community would take over from Ikpisa on Sept. 30, 2023 while Orugbo Community would assumed duty on Dec. 16, 2023.

In attendance were: Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate, Great Ogboru, the All Progressive Grand Alliance Governorship candidate in Delta.

Others were: Itsekiri sons and daughters including Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, Founder, Word of Life Bible Church, Dr Roland Oritsejafor, former Minister of State for Defence, Mr Tuoyo Omatsuli, chiefs among others.