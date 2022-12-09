By Mathew Johnson

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse the 111, has called for rededication, Increased patriotism and professionalism among Nigerian leaders , with a view to combating insecurity and all forms of criminality in the country.

The monarch made the call during a courtesy visit on him by members of the #Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security Agencies, at his palace yesterday.

While urging leadership of the armed forces and other security agencies to up their game in the ongoing fight against terrorism , he however, advised them to approach the situation with sincerity of purpose , by ensuring that it did not get out of proportion.

According to him: “”there is a need for a strong sense of professionalism and patriotism devoid of bias, favoritism, tribalism, openness and honest counsel among our leaders and security agencies.

“Sincerity of purpose among our security agencies is very important. I am confident that they are up to the task with their training.

“On our part, we will continue to assist with the needed information to support our security agencies in intelligence gathering to combat insecurity, oil theft and vandalism.” Olu of Warri stated, even as he commended the group for taking a bold step in advocating for an all inclusive buy -in, towards addressing insecurity.

Earlier in her remarks, the Convener, # Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security Agencies, Mrs Mary Abayomi-Fatile implored the Olu of Warri, to prevail on youths within his domain to end all forms of vandalism, kidnapping and crude oil theft.

While extolling the importance of traditional institution to national security, she said the roles of traditional rulers as arbitrators in the quest for management of conflicts and agents of peace and security for sustainable development could never be over emphasized,

According to Fatile , “ We believe so much in our traditional rulers and their influence and positive impacts on their subjects, hence, the essence of this courtesy visit. With the cooperation of our youths and community leaders, insecurity will be a thing of the past.”

She explained that the group had taken its advocacy to communities, churches and mosques across the country , adding that it would be organizing a two-day event in Lagos with the theme; ‘Security in Nigeria and Civilians Participation’ to drive home its agenda.

“We need more sensitisation of Nigerians on the enormous efforts of the Military and paramilitary, in the fight against insurgency, kidnapping and armed banditry among other acts of criminality bedeviling our country”, Fatile stated

She also appealed to the Olu of Warri to lend his voice to the group’s effort at changing the wrong perception of some members of the public about the military and other security agencies, who she said, put their lives on the line daily, to ensure a safe society for all.

While noting that security agencies alone could not fight the battle alone, she said, “we have noted the challenges as well as the successes recorded by the Military in the ongoing fight against insurgents, kidnapping, crude oil theft , illegal refineries and banditry across the country.

“Some of them have not seen their families for over one year. While we are in our comfort zones, most of them are in the bush come rain or shine. So, they need our prayers and support , if we must remain in our comfort zones.

“There is tension already in the nation, so, let’s be conscious of the things we say and pass around. Saying negative things about our armed forces and other security agencies will not help the situation in the country. It is our collective responsibility to conquer these security challenges, Fatile asserted.

Describing the Olu of Warri as the voice of the Niger Delta, she reiterated the need for him to talk to the youths to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy to put an end to Crude oil theft, illegal refineries and other forms of illegalities in the nation’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.