Olori Janet Afolabi celebrates a year older today, Friday, 16th of December. Plenty of dignitaries are ringing in the anniversary of the Queen of Apomuland’s birth by wishing her well on social media.

Warm wishes and congratulatory greetings continue to pour in as Olori Janet Afolabi -frontline journalist turn royalty- clocks a year older. From famous personalities, to news publishers in the country, and other members of royalty, everyone continues to send their best wishes

“Olori, happy birthday ma! Almighty God will continue to strengthen you and Kaabiyesi. Thank you for the good job, you’re making us proud: your primary consistency – journalism. Happy birthday ma”– A message from Premium Times Publisher, Musbau Adisa Rasak

Olori Janet, who has stepped back from most journalistic duties over her duties as Queen to Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi of Apomu land, will most likely spend her birthday in Osun state.

To commemorate her birthday, Olori Janet shared two majestic photos earlier today captioned

“There are days. And there are special days. Today, December 16, is a special day.

My birthday.

I am nothing without God. Therefore, I am exceedingly grateful and thankful.”