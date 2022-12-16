By Onochie Anibeze, Doha

Morocco made one major mistake Wednesday night. They started injured captain Romain Saiss and his weakness in the defence led to the early goal they conceded against France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal clash here. In just five minutes Hernandez capitalised on a defensive error and gave France the lead.

And football being what it is, whatever their game plan was had to change. The early goal disrupted their plan. However, they controlled the game, earning greater possession than their conquerors. They had 62% possession against 38% for France.

But they lacked the finishing touches and couldn’t score. The counter-attacking runs of France were electrifying, Dembele on the right and blistering Kylian Mbappe on the left. France were more effective in their attacks and had two goals to tell their story. Kolo Muani who substituted Dembele scored with his first touch on the ball in the 79th minute. And so that ended the gold chase of the Africans here in Qatar. The search for the bronze has begun. It is possible.

They are the pride of Africa. They are the first African country to play in the semi final of the World Cup. And they gave a good account of themselves against the defending champions. They face Croatia for the third place match at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday. Being the 4th best football country is huge but who says they can’t be third?

They have the game to surprise Croatia if they are not already contented with their performance so far. This seemed so in the match against France where they appeared more contented in displaying skill than attacking the post directly. They raised the bar but lacked what matters most – goals.

Morocco lost to France but won more fans for African football. Their fans took over Al Bayt Stadium, singing, cheering to the delight of all. They now occupy reasonable space in the league dominated by South Americans and Europeans.

At Al Bayt, they shut up French fans on the stands. Everybody wondered what the atmosphere would have been like if they reached the final to face Argentina. Argentina are the most supported team here after Morocco. Morocco are Africans. Respectfully, they can be counted as a football country. And Sunday Oliseh, the former Super Eagles star and coach who is among the FIFA technical study group here is proud of what Morocco presented in this World Cup.

“Where is Nigeria?, ”he asked as we stepped out of the stadium Wednesday night.

“Morocco has done well. Everybody is delighted about their performance and people are asking when Nigeria can perform this way. We can if we get it right, the administration of the game back home is the issue. Everybody knows but what is the way out? If you guys in the media don’t do your job well to expose the flaws how would we get it right? If the administrators don’t do the right things how can we grow?

Oliseh commended the host country for the facilities, organisation and everything that has made Qatar 2022 a huge success.

“We came here in October and in this World Cup we have gone everywhere. What Qatar put up here is amazing. Many never expected what they are seeing. Look at the stadium, the organisation, the infrastructure. Look at that lush green field, ”pointing at a field near the stadium complex.

“Do you know what it is meant for? It is the size of football pitch, it is an open field but do you know what it is meant for? Duro Ikhazuagbe of Thisday, Kunle Solaja of SportsVillage Square.com and this reporter had no answers. ”It is a contingency plan to replace the grass on the main pitch if at the semifinal stage or any stage of the tournament the ones there are worn out.

Have you ever seen a thing like that? But the grass on the pitches are all fine and they didn’t need to change them. They have provision to change the grass on the pitch overnight. Is that not amazing? They have such contingency provision in all the stadiums of the World Cup. Is that not incredible? We all agreed it is. Oliseh also spoke about the cooling technology that cools the atmosphere in all the stadiums here, also pointing to us the energy building where the cooling technology is being powered for the Al Bayt Stadium.

“Every stadium here has this. What do they not have for this World Cup? And for the beauty that Qatar has become, Oliseh reminded us that “this is originally a desert land. See how they transformed this place. This is work for humanity and they are better for it.”

Many more will say more about Qatar and the 2022 World Cup. The story may not end with the World Cup final on Sunday.