By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been hit back by Olakunle Churchill’s sister, Gbemisola, after the actress insulted her family.

On Tuesday, Tonto Dikeh brought up an incident with her ex, Olakunle Churchill, in which she called him a “mini man.”

The actress said that she used “her hard-earned money” to feed Churchill and his mother

“Almost all the Toms and Jerry’s who laughed when I confessed I married and fed a mini man and his mother with my hard earn money (playing sonita and destinabari) are the ones fighting for same reason.

“Life indeed is very freckle… Learn to be gentle. My point is to never ugh at a disappointment or fuckup because it’s not yours!.”

Gbemisola responded to the statement on her Instagram story on Tuesday, saying, “Churchill might just be the biggest thing to ever happen to Tonto.”

See her posts below

Tonto reacting to her statement on her Instagram story on Wednesday said, “It is politics O’clock. It’s not easy being a hardworking successful single mum. And then combining it with politics is a whole lot of work.

”So I’m choosing to stay focused. With that been said: I would not be pushed into reviving a brand that only exist because of my power/influence. Let the culprits deny then I’ll be ready.

“I said what I said. The Goal is ahead… Never behind.”