A creative artiste and media personality, Ajao Ganu Olaitan popularly known as Olaitan Ganiu has officially become the first Nigerian to win iDiaspora Photo Contest 2022.

Olaitan was announced as the Third Prize Winner in the Professional Category of the photography contest, on December 15, at the award ceremony in Mexico, North America.

After inviting professional and amateur photographers around the world to participate in its first international photo contest, the jury awarded Olaitan and five winners from Colombia, Peru, Ivory Coast, Armenia, and Venezuela, while two honorary mentions were given to nationals from Argentina and Afghanistan.

The purpose of the competitions, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and IBER-RUTAS is to acknowledge the talent of the global diaspora through photography by showcasing unique and defining elements of migrant and diasporic communities before, during, and after the migratory process.

This is precisely what Olaitan was able to achieve in his winning images titled, ‘We Play too Much but Never Forget our Roots’, ‘My Future is Colourful’, and ‘Let the Dog Leads our Path to the Homeland’. The photographic series which was shot in the riverine community, Makoko, Lagos, captured the humanity moments of the youth and how they connected with their homelands.

As for how he did it, Olaitan said: “Though I used to have an eyeshot of some wooden houses built on the lagoon while passing through the Third Mainland Bridge, but I never knew that this kind of slum community exists in the city of Lagos. So, when I joined an NGO to distribute mosquito nets and other relief materials to the community, I was shocked by the low standard of living of the people. The occupants lack access to social services like drinkable water, electricity, healthcare, and not even education.

He added: “During my annual leave at work, I decided to revisit the area to make a documentary about how the diaspora kids are surviving in the ghetto and how it’s influencing their lifestyle.”

So when the photography competition was announced, he quickly submitted the photos to help raise awareness about this diaspora community. “I pray that my photographs make a positive impact upon, not only Makoko residents but the international diasporic and migrant communities across the globe.”

Since joining the media sector 16 years ago, this is the first time Olaitan submits his artwork and he won it outrightly.

“As an artist, I’ve been working behind the scenes for over a decade, this is the first time I’m putting my works out for awards. So, This is a confirmation that “No matter where you are from, your dreams are valid. I’m grateful to Almighty Allah, the organisers who recognised the work I do. I also appreciate my family, wife, friend and colleagues for believing in me.”

Olaitan is a graduate of Lagos State University is a self-thought reporter, street photographer and fashion entrepreneur.