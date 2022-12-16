Media entrepreneur and women/youth advocate, Oladapo Adekunle Sofowora has intensified efforts towards ensuring modern-day slavery is reduced to the barest minimum. The head honcho of Rudder Blade Global has been a strong advocate against women and child trafficking, facilitating a successfull 6-day training and empowerment program for repatriated victims of human trafficking in collaboration with The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi and Mrs Kehinde Adelaja Okoroafor of MakeMee Elegant Foundation to mark the Ooni’s 7th coronation anniversary.



At the end of the program, Oladapo, a graduate of English from Olabisi Onabanjo University with PGD in Public Relations and Advert from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, was awarded a certificate of commendation by the Ooni of Ife for his active participation and his continuous fight against human trafficking. The certificate was presented by Iyalaje Oodua; Princess Dr. Toyin Kolade alongside Ms. Peju Oke of Hope Fore Sure Foundation and Ms Kehinde Okoroafor on behalf of the Ooni.

In his remark, the human trafficking advocate who is also a columnist with The Nation Newspaper thanked the Ooni of Ife for recognizing his effort over the years. He noted that be was moved by the painful experience of victims of human trafficking.



“As a women and youth advocate, I took a special interest in fighting against human trafficking, which led me to play a pivotal role in ensuring those rescued are given a lifeline by empowering them with skills, before they are reintegrated back into the society.”

“Young innocent girls are still being lured with promises of greener pastures in countries like Libya, Lebanon, Oman. They end up being sold into prostitution and their human rights violated.

Women deserve better and that’s why I partnered with MakeMee Elegant Foundation, NAPTIP, NIDCOM and other government agencies to create awareness and sensitization.” he added.

A Special Assistant on Media to the Lagos State Assembly Deputy Speaker, Oladapo is committed to the plight of the downtrodden. In order to curb hunger and cushion the effect of the biting economy, he was recently moved to feed the needy once every month. “The economy globally is dwindling so hunger is on the rise, as people can no longer afford their basic needs.”