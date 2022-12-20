By Olayinka Ajayi

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organization, LPPC, has insisted that the judgment against Dr. Doyin Okupe was a gimmick to de-market the Presidential candidate of their party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Speaking on Channels Television, Politics Today, Chief Spokesman of the Peter Obi/Datti Ahmed, Dr. Yenusa Tanko who reacted to court judgment and the resignation letter of the Director General of LP, Dr. Doyin Okupe said: “I see it as a way to de-market the Obidient movement and no level of intimidation will intimidate us.

“Looking at the political situation, a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki who was charged of N23.3bn fraud case involving himself has been set free.

“That was why we called it a syndicated attack. Those that were supposed to be convicted are walking freely”.

Asked if the party has accepted Okupe’s resignation, Yenusa said ” The Obidient movement have prepared their mind, no matter what they throw at us, we won’t be deterred.

“When the judgment came, we looked at it, but we have not made any decision and we realised it is a collective decision”.