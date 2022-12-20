By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

Uyo — THE presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that the witch-hunting of persons in his campaign team cannot break his resolve to be Nigeria’s president.

Obi made the remark, yesterday, while responding to questions from newsmen at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa, Ibom State Council.

He said he is undaunted by the conviction of Director-General, Mr. Doyin Okupe, over alleged money laundering.

According to Obi: “I am hearing about it(the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the courts and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralize me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that and I said to him that nothing demoralizes me.”

On the impression that he does not have political structure to win the presidential election, he responded that he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure in the country which has caused wide-spreads poverty among Nigerians.

“The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is the structure of criminality. It is structure that produced 133million people living in poverty, it is the structure that produced 20 million out-of- school children.

“It is the structure that has made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure,” he said.