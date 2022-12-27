The Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has transformed riverine communities in Delta State.

According to Ossai on his Facebook page, the governor has numerous projects completed despite the difficulties in developing the riverine communities.

He noted that the governor can confidently go to the riverine areas and he will be graciously welcome by the people.

“Some of the projects embarked upon by the governor according to Ossai include the Burutu Township Roads, The 18.9km Obotobo, Obotobo Sokebolou- Yokri Road Project, The rehabilitated Kiagbodo road, The construction of the Egodor/Agbordobri road, The Burutu market project, Construction Ogulaha Model Secondary School, Ayakoromo Bridge Project. Yet to be completed, The Torugbene road project recently awarded, Ogulaha kingdom project was recently awarded, Okerenkoko internal roads Gbaramatu. Phase 2 currently going on, Pere Road Oporoza, (patani), Ongoing Abare road (Patani), Bulou-Angiama Road (Patani), Landing Concrete Jetty At Naifor Island Community in Warri South West local Government Area, Landing Concrete Jetty at Eniegbone community in Warri South West local Government Area, Landing Concrete Jetty at Ajuju Community in Warri South West local government Area, Renovation of 3 class room block a community primary school,Warri South West local government area, Landing Concrete Jetty at Salvation city in Warri South West local government area, Construction of Ogulagha modern secondary School, with Boarding Facility, Ogulagha Burutu LGA, Tesekelewu foot bridge with 800 meter walk way at Tesekelewu community in Warri North local government area, Purchase and installation of 2 (two) 11kva Transformers at Ogbe-ijoh Community in Warri South West local government area, Donation of 5 Commercial Speed boats and one Passport 19 Executive boats to Ijaw ethnic nationality by DESOPADEC to boast water transportation, Construction of 20 housing units at Okerenkoko community in Warri South West, The 20.28 kilometres Obotobo 1 –Obotobo11 – Sokebolou – Yokori road, All roads in Burutu Town were entirely paved to give the people a new lease of life.

“Benekrukru, Okerenkoko, Oporoza internal road networks, and Ogheye Floating Market in Warri North local government area are among our flagship projects in the riverine communities.

“The 25.8 kilometers Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri with 19 bridges and access road project, is currently under construction.”

“Despite the difficulties in developing those areas, Governor Okowa never give up.

