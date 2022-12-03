…we come to meet our leader on matters of national interest

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo late Saturday, was host of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council leaders in Abeokuta.

A statement by Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, indicated that the team led by the Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Okowa, included the Director General of the Presidential Council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido

Others include, former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Speaking after about two hour closed door session, Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

He added that, “We’re in the build up the the 2023 general elections, and we will continue to do what we have to do to win the election.

“My message to Nigerians is that we should come out en masse when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa.

Tambuwal hinted that the party was expecting a very very rousing and large crowd at the Lagos State Presidential campaign in Lagos on Monday.

