The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization and Convener Oshimili South Ambassadors Charles Obi has commended the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa CON for empowering Delta Youths and for exposing the power of youths in nation-building.

He said that the youths of any country have the power to downplay any form of bad governance as well as topple any government which isn’t living up to its responsibility but do not know the power they wield as youths.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor made this announcement when fielding questions from members of the press shortly after the conclusion of the PDP ward-to-ward campaign in the Oshimili South Local Government area of Delta State.

He disclosed that the youths have suddenly become endangered species not because of anyone’s fault but because of their negligence and ignorance of understanding politics and the rule of law.

” It’s been common practice for youths to only be seen as relevant people during elections, what’s more, burdensome is that they are always at the center of campaign promises dished out by politicians when they solicit for votes, but the present administration led by Sen Ifeanyi Okowa changed this narrative as it has over time shown commitment to the development of the youths through sustainable programmes organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development as well as the Directorate of Youth Mobilization, Ministry of Girl Child Development, Job Creation Office and Ministry of Women Affairs indeed Delta State has never had it this good”

He reminded those present that the youths make up a large portion of the country’s population and have a right to demand accountability from the leaders whom they vote into office as well as in the most civilised of ways request economic reforms that would see the creation of more jo

bs and viability of small and medium scale enterprises.

He invited the youths to ensure that they actively take part in the 2023 general elections adding that a vote for the PDP is a vote for the continuation of youth inclusiveness in politics, is a vote for competent leadership as well as a vote for a viable economy beyond oil in Delta state.

“In my many years in the ICT sector, I have seen many ideas brought forward by youths all around the country, most of them have been implemented by my company (First Rhema Solutions Limited) and have seen huge successes, many are yet to be implemented, but in all, I am amazed at the talents and power of positive thinking and problem solving that lie in the brains of our youths”

“Mr. Obi postulated that if the Okowa government has according to statistics been able to train and establish over 200,000 youths in the state, the MORE Agenda of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will see a 100% increase in those figures as it has vowed to partner more with indigenous and foreign tech companies around the world.

“Oshimili South Local Government has over the years shown that it has remained committed to the cause of good governance as we have always delivered our units and wards for the People’s Democratic Party which in turn translates to delivering ourselves, and over the past years we have seen that the infrastructural development that has taken place before us is worthy of commendation, this in itself is a sign that if we put our shoulders to the wheel and vote for the success of the PDP 5/5 in all positions they will be contesting from Presidency to House of Assembly, more can be achieved”

“In conclusion, he called for a synergy between all PDP pressure groups across the state adding that a win for the PDP is a win for democracy.