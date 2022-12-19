Dr Bukola Saraki

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on his 60th birth anniversary.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said Saraki’s contributions to nation-building in his many years of service to his state, Kwara and Nigeria were enormous and ennobling.



He said that Saraki, former governor of Kwara and President of the 8th Senate, contributed in great measures in those capacities and others, to the political development of the country.



Okowa particularly congratulated the “Wazirin Ilorin” for his remarkable efforts in the re-building and growth of the PDP and for his contributions to the party’s victory in the governorship election in Osun.



He said that as President of the Senate in the 8th Assembly, Saraki presided over a pro-people parliament, which was dedicated to legislation aimed at making lives better for Nigerians.



“The Senate under your astute leadership, supported and obeyed the rule of law in all its dealings and you brought finese, candour, exceptional patriotism and statesmanship to bear on your job as president of the senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.



“Nigerians have never seen a pro-people Senate like the one you headed and they are ever grateful to you for ensuring the independence of the legislature.



“Since leaving the Senate, you have remained relevant and typically, on top of your game by ensuring justice and equity prevailed in all facets of the nation’s political and economic strata, including your love for the youths and the less-privileged in the society.



“As an integral member of our party’s rescue and rebuilding mission, we appreciate your outstanding contributions to our party’s course to recover Nigerian from the inept APC-led administration.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join your family, political associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked with outstanding accomplishments.



“As you clock 60 years today, it is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and wisdom for sustained service to Him and mankind,’’ he said.