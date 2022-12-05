Ese Owe

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Chief Ese Owe on his election as President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).



Okowa also congratulated other elected members of the new Executive Committee of the union, including Chief Isaac Itebu, 1st Deputy President-General; Chief Abel Opuidi, 2nd Deputy President-General; Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi, 3rd Deputy President-General and Chief Eunice Okoh, National Treasurer.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the PDP Presidential running mate said that the election of the new executive was well-deserved and urged them to use their new positions to contribute to the growth and development of the Urhobo nation.



He urged them to sustain their liaison with governments at all levels, the private sector and all stakeholders to ensure sustainable economic development of the people.



He tasked the new UPU leadership to work assiduously and harmoniously with other ethnic nationalities to sustain peace and good neighbourliness in the state.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Chief Ese Owe on his election as President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).



“I also congratulate other elected members of the Executive Committee and the people of Urhobo nation worldwide, on the successful election that ushered in a new leadership.



“I also use this opportunity to congratulate and thank the outgone executive led by Chief Moses Taiga for their immense contributions to the Urhobo nation and our dear State.



“I urge the new executive to use their privileged positions to contribute their quota to the growth and development of Urhobo land.



“As they embark on their three-year tenure, it is my prayer that God will grant them the wisdom and knowledge to lead the Urhobo people to greater glory,” the governor stated.