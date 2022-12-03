By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to name state governors he accused of stealing from the monthly allocation to local government councils in their states.

Okowa who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said it was unfortunate for the president to have made such a blanket statement.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, according to him, supports Local Government Councils with N300 million on monthly basis and Okowa cannot therefore be counted among governors pilfering local council funds.

He said: “Okowa does this religiously. For a man who does that, how can he be among those stealing LG money? Our governor is not part of it. If a roll call is taken about the governors that fall in that bracket being referred to by the President, certainly Okowa will not be there. He will be among those whose names will be written in gold for being very fair and magnanimous for LG in Delta State.

“He makes sure that JAAC meets regularly to ensure that things don’t go wrong”.

Noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was not demanding apology from the president for the declarative statement, he said; “the reactions that have so far greeted it showed that it injured some states”.

