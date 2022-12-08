Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom-based African Leadership Magazine (ALM) has named the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as “African Female Leader of the Year”.

According to a statement by ALM, the category was part of the “11th African leadership persons of the year award – 2022”.

Also, the President of Sierra Leone, Dr Julius Maada Bio won the African of the Year while his Zambian Counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema won the Political Leader of the Year.

The trio were declared the winners in the 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year – 2022.

The African leadership person of the year awards are decided with votes and billed annually for leading Africans contributing immensely to the development of the Dark Continent.

The annual award event is also a platform for honouring people-centred leadership and Africans pursuing a pan-African agenda in their chosen fields of endeavour.

According to the statement, Okonjo-Iweala polled over 60 per cent of the over 15,000 votes in the category at the close of the poll on December 2, 2022.

The chairman of the awards, Ken Giami said the nominees see advancement where others see regression, and bring out possibilities in the midst of challenges.

“They are on a mission and are eager to lead Africa to the promised land,” Giami said.

Winners for the 11th edition of the award shall be presented with the honour on February 16, 2023, at a ceremony scheduled to hold in Port Louis, Mauritius.