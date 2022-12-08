The Progressive Oil Bearing Pipeline Communities POBPC, has condemned the alleged pollution of farms land and environment belonging to oil producing communities in Delta State.

It also threatened to institute legal battle against the Nigerian National Petroluem Compaby Limited NNPCL, over imminent spillage that could result due to the company’s negligence.

The group, further expressed disappointment with the way NNPCL had abandoned the communities affected with the hazards from contaminated crude sludges pits dug in their communities.

Comrade Samson Ebiowei, President, Progressive Oil Bearing Pipeline Communities POBPC, who spoke to newsmen on Saturday in Delta State, said ” It is very sad and unfortunate that NNPCL has refused to get people to come and evacuate the debris or contaminated crude oil deposited in dug pits in our communities. This is affecting our health, polluting the air and continues to damage our arable land”.

” It is depriving our farming and also it is about to cause oil spillage. We need our environment to be remediated and let NNPCL come and look for where to evacuate their contaminated sludges from the pits before it causes further environmental hazard. The affected communities are Egbema, Ibikoro, Jankarama, Ndoro, Bile and other numerous communities.”

Ebiowei lamented that ” It is making our people sick. We can’t farm or fish. We might sue NNPCL heavily for environmental hazard through negligence. We are happy with the surveillance job but they need also to evacuate this black oil from our soil so that this hazard will be curtailed.”