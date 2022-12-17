

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE oil palm farmers under the auspices of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria, NPPAN, disclosed move to plant over 37.5 million oil palm trees in 27 States.

This was made known to Saturday Vanguard by the National President, NPPAN, Alphonsus Inyang, while speaking on the untapped gigantic potential of oil palm subsector.

Inyang also pointed that Nigeria’s oil palm production peaked at 789,000 tonnes in second quarter of 2022, the same period Indonesia produced over 23 million tonnes, which is 90 per cent.

He said: “In 2022 only 25,000 hybrid Oil palm seedlings were distributed to NPPAN members across the country during the flag off of 2022 planting season by the association. This was done without assistance from any quarters.

“We have developed a plan named ‘Oil Palm Sector Development Plan 2023-27’ to plant over 37.5 million palm trees in 27 States of the Federation.

“There was an increase in volume of production of palm oil in the first and second quarters of 2022 compared to same period in 2021 due to increased interest in the sector by entrepreneurs, production picked at 789,000 tons based on data from dependable sources.

“This is compared to Indonesia which produced over 23 million tonnes in the same period and 90 per cent of that volume exported to other parts of the world including Nigeria.

“The potential for oil palm in Nigeria is very huge, in September, I made a presentation as a lead speaker at the World Palm Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where I brought to the attention of the world the enormous potential of this commodity in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, he spoke about the effort his association is making to develop the oil palm industry in Nigeria.

“Our association has come up with a development plan 2023-2027 which can see Nigeria adding 1 million hectares of oil Palm which can create over 5 million jobs and aver 8 million tonnes of palm oil per year if the government can work with other associations to crystallize it. This is embedded in our ‘One family Twenty Palm Trees’ programme”, he said.

However, he (Inyang) called for Federal and State Governments’ provision of seedlings and other inputs to palm oil farmers, “All we need from both the Federal and State governments is provision of seedlings and other inputs and we will turnaround the oil palm sector into a Red Gold economy that will create jobs in millions surpassing what Petroleum is doing.

“Malaysia has Crude oil but is not depending on it but depends on palm oil to develop its economy, and we can be like that if governments and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, can work with us.

“We relate well with CBN but we’re still pleading with CBN to use oil palm and NPPAN to shine. CBN should join and work with us to make history, they should support us to take back our place in the production paradigm of oil palm. Oil palm is the red gold and CBN should fund oil palm so that they can write their name in gold.”

According to him, “We have already enlisted the interested families nationwide and our members who are ready to launch Nigeria into the league of Palm oil exporting countries.

“State governments should emulate Ondo and Anambra States who have a clear cut programme to develop oil palm. Oil palm is the new Crude, someone in government need to hear this.”

“The document highlighting the implementation strategies, structures and projections is with us and we are ready to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the CBN, State Governments and other development partners to achieve the goals.”